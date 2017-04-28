Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Aretha Franklin Slams Dionne Warwick Over Mistake
04-28-2017
.
Aretha Franklin

(Radio.com) "I don't care about her apology, at this point, it isn't about an apology, it's about libel," Aretha Franklin recently told the Associated Press about a five-year feud in the making with fellow singer Dionne Warwick.

Five years ago Dionne Warwick mistakenly referred to Franklin as Whitney Houston's godmother at Houston's funeral. Due to contractual obligations and health reasons, Franklin was not in attendance.

A few days later, Houston's mother, Cissy Houston, corrected the error, saying her true godmother was Darlene Love. Despite this follow-up, Franklin sent a lengthy fax to the news outlet Monday (April 26) to address this "libelous" statement five years after the fact. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Aretha Franklin News

Aretha Franklin Slams Dionne Warwick Over Mistake

