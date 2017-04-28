Drake Declared The World's Most Popular Music Artist

The distinction comes on the heels of Views and the success of "One Dance," which the organization named 2016's best-selling single. Views made the third-place spot for best-selling album.

Drake ranks just ahead of David Bowie, Coldplay, Adele and Justin Bieber--and the report has good news for the music industry, reports Pollstar. Last year, revenue from recorded music was up 5.9 percent compared to 2015, thanks to high-profile releases like Views and Adele's 25. This marks the fastest rate of growth since streaming and downloading became a thing 20 years ago. Read more here.