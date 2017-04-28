|
Drake Declared The World's Most Popular Music Artist
.
(Radio.com) Canadian rapper Drake has officially been named the "world's most popular recording artist" of 2016 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. The distinction comes on the heels of Views and the success of "One Dance," which the organization named 2016's best-selling single. Views made the third-place spot for best-selling album. Drake ranks just ahead of David Bowie, Coldplay, Adele and Justin Bieber--and the report has good news for the music industry, reports Pollstar. Last year, revenue from recorded music was up 5.9 percent compared to 2015, thanks to high-profile releases like Views and Adele's 25. This marks the fastest rate of growth since streaming and downloading became a thing 20 years ago. Read more here.
The distinction comes on the heels of Views and the success of "One Dance," which the organization named 2016's best-selling single. Views made the third-place spot for best-selling album.
Drake ranks just ahead of David Bowie, Coldplay, Adele and Justin Bieber--and the report has good news for the music industry, reports Pollstar. Last year, revenue from recorded music was up 5.9 percent compared to 2015, thanks to high-profile releases like Views and Adele's 25. This marks the fastest rate of growth since streaming and downloading became a thing 20 years ago. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks
• Blink 182 Streaming Their 'Strangest Song' Yet
• Unearthed Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper' Outtake Streaming Online
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart
• Imagine Dragons Streaming New Song 'Thunder'
• Rolling Stones Win Album And Artist Of The Year Honors
• Korn Having Fun Touring With Metallica Star's Tween Son
• Phoenix Streaming New Single 'J-Boy'
• More Peter Gabriel Deluxe Vinyl Reissues Announced
• Dave Grohl Reflects On Loss Of Kurt Cobain During TV Appearance
• Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Long Time Coming,' Announce Album
• Chuck Berry's New Single Dedicated To Wife
• David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' Soundtrack Vinyl Reissue Coming
• Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2018 Ceremony Plans
• Iggy Pop's First Three Solo Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues
• Drake Declared The World's Most Popular Music Artist
• Aretha Franklin Slams Dionne Warwick Over Mistake
• Gorillaz Play New Album In Full At First U.S. Show In 7 Years
• Haim Release 'Right Now' Video And Announce Album
• Young Thug Releasing Drake Produced Album This Week
• The Silence of the Lambs Director Jonathan Demme Dead at 73
• Ed Sheeran Makes Terminally Ill 6-Year-Old Fan's Dream Come True
• Cam Enjoys a Pre-Stagecoach Day At The Empire Polo Club
• Singled Out: Bari Leigh's Tumbleweed
• Every Song On Kendrick Lamar's New Album Charts On Billboard Hot 100
• Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos
• John Mayer Joined By Ryan Adams For Special Performance
• Jason Aldean, Nickelback Lead National Concert Day
• Gorillaz Stream New Track 'The Apprentice'
• Yonder Mountain String Band Announce New Album
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.