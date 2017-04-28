Haim Release 'Right Now' Video And Announce Album

In the clip directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Magnolia), the camera scans the trio of sisters performing the song in studio booths. One day after Jonathan Demme's death, the live feeling recalls his studio-centric "The Perfect Kiss" video for New Order.

The cut is the first single from the band's new studio album Something to Tell You, which will be released on July 7. Watch the video for "Right Now" here.