The Silence of the Lambs Director Jonathan Demme Dead at 73

He also worked on multiple projects with Neil Young, directed Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia" music video (he also directed the film Philadelphia), and recently helmed Justin Timberlake's concert film The 20/20 Experience.

"Demme understood how to capture music on film in a way that kept the heart and the energy intact," Kenny Chesney told Rolling Stone. "I learned so much watching him work when he shot our show in Wildwood, New Jersey, about songs I already knew - and his love for how music looks when it's being played live has stayed with me."