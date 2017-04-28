Young Thug Releasing Drake Produced Album This Week

On Twitter, Young Thug teased out the project's title with an acronym: "E.B.B.T.G," which stands for Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls. He also announced that the album drops this week.

Since Jeffrey, Young Thug has collaborated with Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Rick Ross and others. He also appeared on Drake's More Life release. Whatever Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls contains, it's bound to land slightly left of center. See his tweet here.