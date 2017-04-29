Jennifer Lopez Talks A-Rod Connection During TV Appearance

The talk show host explained that it's her job to find these things out for the public. J.Lo shared, 'It's very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by. Afterward I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi.' And that was it."

She revealed that the former Yankee already had her number because they had had conversations years ago, about an undisclosed topic. "He [later] texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'OK,'" Lopez continued. "We had a nice dinner."

She did make it clear that there was no sleepover saying, "No. Mama don't sleep over on the first date." To which Ellen quipped that she herself does. Read more here.