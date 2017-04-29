Kane Brown Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Katelyn Jae

"It's hard to do this job -- you know, there's girls involved -- you've got to stay out of trouble, it's really hard," Brown explained in the video. "Some people found out on Instagram today and I had to delete this video … I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago.

"This is my first time making this announcement, but we're in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement, so thank you Philadelphia." Check out Kane's announcement here.