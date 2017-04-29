|
Lee Brice Suffers Bloody Bite From Brett Young's Tiny Dog
.
(Radio.com) Lee Brice faced off against a tiny dog and lost. Brice posted images of his bloody, wounded hand, and a bandaged finger to social media with the caption revealing that Brett Young's dog was responsible. "He said 'he bites'. I just couldn't help myself. No little tiny dog is gonna out tough me… but don't try this at home cuz Brett Young's dog does bites deep," the musician wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. Young has been filling in for opener William Michael Morgan on Brice's American Made Tour with Justin Moore. Young teased Brice in a follow-up photo where he was hugging the fluffy, seemingly innocent-looking dog with the caption, "Lee Brice this dog? Really!? " See the post here.
Young has been filling in for opener William Michael Morgan on Brice's American Made Tour with Justin Moore. Young teased Brice in a follow-up photo where he was hugging the fluffy, seemingly innocent-looking dog with the caption, "Lee Brice this dog? Really!? " See the post here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
