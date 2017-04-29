Zayn Malik Gushes Online For Gigi Hadid's Birthday

To ring in his love's 22nd birthday, Zayn went all out with a fancy cake and a gushy social media message: "happy birthday to my everything." The pair posed for a duo of his-and-hers Instagram photos.

In Zayn's black-and-white shot, he's leaning in to nuzzle her neck and in hers, viewers can see the smart pink blazer she selected for the moment. Gigi holds a blush-colored cake with impressive decorative flowers that reads "Happy Birthday Gigi" and there's Zayn, still packing on the PDA.

Zayn and Gigi failed to answer one important question--what flavor is the cake? It's not clear whether the rose quartz icing is buttercream or just a tinted cream cheese frosting. What's inside? Inquiring minds want to know.

See the social media lovefest here.