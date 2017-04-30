Darius Rucker Becomes Old Man For 'Undercover Boss' Appearance

During the episode, Rucker visits Austin, Texas, as an older western-looking man to scout out up-and-coming musicians. Rucker announced his appearance over social media, with side-by-side photos and the caption:

"The jig's up! I went undercover in Austin to scout out some incredible musicians on #UndercoverBoss. Watch May 12 at 8/7c on @CBS!!" Check out his transformation here.