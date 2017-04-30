Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album
04-30-2017
Fall Out Boy

(Radio.com) Fall Out Boy simultaneously announced news of an upcoming record, Mania, and released a new music video for the album's lead single, "Young And Menace." The band also announced a tour in support of the new album.

The video features giant llama costumes and a runaway child, while musically "Young And Menace" is a mix a hard rock, pop and a touch of EDM.

"There's a lyric in the song, 'trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,' that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn't look like anyone there or feel like anyone - I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn't until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world - with the other people who didn't fit in," said Fall Out Boy bassist & lyricist Pete Wentz. "It's hard to rationalize rage - it's hard to quantify anxiety… this song does neither, it embraces the wave'"

Mania will be released on September 15, check out "Young and Menace," and the band's full tour itinerary here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Fall Out Boy Music
