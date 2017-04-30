Foster The People Release 3 New Songs

The three new singles are: "Pay The Man," "Doing It for the Money" and "S.H.C." While the record's release date is not yet known, the band intends to play some of their new material on tour this summer.

Foster the People launches their tour May 26 in San Diego and will end up in Montreal this August. Along the way, the band will perform at a number of festivals, including Osheaga and Lollapalooza. Listen to the new singles and see the band's newly announced summer tour dates here.