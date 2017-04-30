Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gorillaz Share Footage Of Recording With Noel Gallagher
04-30-2017
.
Gorillaz

(Radio.com) Animated band, Gorillaz, have shared footage of themselves recording their new single, "We Got The Power," with Noel Gallagher - as well as a clip of them performing it live.

The group, released its new album, Humanz, on Friday (April 28), took to social media to share highlights from the making of the record. The latest shows Noel Gallagher (ex-Oasis) the former Britpop rival of Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn (Blur), recording guitar and vocals for the track, which also featured Savages' Jehnny Beth on vocals.

Telekom Electronic Beats have shared official live footage from the band's comeback gig at London's Printworks, showing Albarn, Gallagher, Beth, and synth legend Jean-Michel Jarre performing the song.

The pair have called their collaboration a 'victory lap for Britpop." They revealed that they almost collaborated again on Noel Gallagher's new solo album, and discussed what Gallagher's brother and Oasis vocalist Liam might think about them working together. Noel replied, 'Listen, nobody gives a f— what Liam thinks about anything." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Gorillaz Music, DVDs, Books and more

Gorillaz T-shirts and Posters

More Gorillaz News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Gorillaz Share Footage Of Recording With Noel Gallagher

Gorillaz Play New Album In Full At First U.S. Show In 7 Years

Gorillaz Stream New Track 'The Apprentice'

Blink-182, Muse, Gorillaz Lead Life Is Beautiful Festival Lineup

Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour

Gorillaz Frontman Damon Albarn Talks 'Andromeda'

Gorillaz Giving Fans Chance To Visit Real 'Spirit House'

Gorillaz Release 'Let Me Out' Featuring Mavis Staples and Pusha T

Gorillaz Reveal Short Film To Announce New Album 'Humanz'

Gorillaz's Next Album May Include 26 Tracks


More Stories for Gorillaz

Gorillaz Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Journey Singer Hints At Working With Band Again- Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks- Blink 182 Streaming Their 'Strangest Song' Yet- more

Former Guns N' Roses Star Cut Ties To Axl Rose- Bauhaus's Peter Murphy Suffering Serious Vocal Cords Issues- Darkest Hour Frontman Slams Victory Records- Avenged Sevenfold- more

AC/DC Kids Video A Big Viral Hit- Paul McCartney Adds New U.S. Dates To One On One Tour- Boston, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper Lead $20 Concert Offer- Radiohead Hoax- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Joined On Stage By Florida Georgia Line- Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album- Foster The People Release 3 New Songs- more

Dave Grohl Laments Tween Photo Of His Scott Baio Haircut- John Lennon's Original 'Sgt. Pepper's' Sketch To Be Auctioned- Madonna Not Happy About Biopic Plans- more

The Temptations Bass Player Kerry Turman Dies After Performance- Drake Declared The World's Most Popular Music Artist- Aretha Franklin Slams Dionne Warwick Over Mistake- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Journey Singer Hints At Working with Band Again

Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks

Blink 182 Streaming Their 'Strangest Song' Yet

Unearthed Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper' Outtake Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Imagine Dragons Streaming New Song 'Thunder'

Rolling Stones Win Album And Artist Of The Year Honors

Korn Having Fun Touring With Metallica Star's Tween Son

Phoenix Streaming New Single 'J-Boy'

More Peter Gabriel Deluxe Vinyl Reissues Announced

Dave Grohl Reflects On Loss Of Kurt Cobain During TV Appearance

Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Long Time Coming,' Announce Album

Chuck Berry's New Single Dedicated To Wife

David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' Soundtrack Vinyl Reissue Coming

Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2018 Ceremony Plans

Iggy Pop's First Three Solo Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues

• more

Page Too News Stories
Dave Grohl Laments Tween Photo Of His Scott Baio Haircut

John Lennon's Original 'Sgt. Pepper's' Sketch To Be Auctioned

Madonna Not Happy About Biopic Plans

Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Beat Was Intended for Gucci Mane

Miley Cyrus Appears In 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2'

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Jonathan Demme

Ringo Starr Giving Fans Chance To Help Him Celebrate His Birthday

Usher, Hailee Steinfeld Help Raise Over $1 Million At Juvenile Diabetes Research Gala

T-Pain Releases New Track 'See Me Comin'

Chance the Rapper Covers Kanye West Songs At Tour Kick Off

Harry Styles Interviewed by Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood

Justin Bieber Looks Back On His 2014 DUI Arrest

Selena Gomez Celebrates TV Brother's Wedding

Clint Black Adds New Dates To 'On Purpose' Tour

Bananarama Reuniting For Their Very First Tour

Pentatonix Release 'Can't Help Falling In Love' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.