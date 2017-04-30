Gorillaz Share Footage Of Recording With Noel Gallagher

The group, released its new album, Humanz, on Friday (April 28), took to social media to share highlights from the making of the record. The latest shows Noel Gallagher (ex-Oasis) the former Britpop rival of Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn (Blur), recording guitar and vocals for the track, which also featured Savages' Jehnny Beth on vocals.

Telekom Electronic Beats have shared official live footage from the band's comeback gig at London's Printworks, showing Albarn, Gallagher, Beth, and synth legend Jean-Michel Jarre performing the song.

The pair have called their collaboration a 'victory lap for Britpop." They revealed that they almost collaborated again on Noel Gallagher's new solo album, and discussed what Gallagher's brother and Oasis vocalist Liam might think about them working together. Noel replied, 'Listen, nobody gives a f— what Liam thinks about anything." Read more here.