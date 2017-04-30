Lil Uzi Vert Releases 'Do What I Want' Music Video

The new video was directed by Spike Jordan and features Vert and his friends living wild and free in a Honolulu penthouse without any worries in the world.

The 22-year-old rapper recently received 3 nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, including Top New Artist, Top Rap Song and Top Rap Collaboration.

Vert was also named the top streamed artist on Soundcloud last year and earned two RIAA certified platinum singles with 'Money Longer" and 'You Was Right." Watch the music video here.