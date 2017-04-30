Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Fans 'Hard Times' Covers

She added a special shout out to Sam Yung, who piano arrangement Hayley found particularly moving. "So crazy hearing so many HT covers & how they showcase the sneaky sadness of the song," she tweeted on Wednesday night (Apr. 26).

"Sam, this arrangement is beautiful. Thank you." Paramore's fifth album, After Laughter, is scheduled to hit stores on May 12th. Check out some of Hayley's favorite covers here.