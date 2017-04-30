Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pharrell Williams Sports Man Purse For Chanel
04-30-2017
.
Pharrell

(Radio.com) Add brand ambassador for Chanel to Pharrell Williams' growing list of accolades. The GRAMMY-winning producer has become the first man to star in a Chanel bag campaign.

The musician plays himself in a new clip to promoting the Gabrielle bag. He turns his natural habitat into a playground, jumping from backstage instrument case to lighting scaffolding column while carrying the Chanel man purse across his shoulder.

Pharrell walked in Chanel's Metiers d'Art runway show in Paris last December. The partnership was announced in March, reports Billboard. Creative director Karl Lagerfeld cast Williams to show that the Gabrielle bag can be worn in "many different circumstances." He said, "It's not very feminine in the sense of being chichi."

Actress Kristen Stewart, model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne and French star Caroline de Maigret also star in the new campaign. Watch the Pharrell video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

