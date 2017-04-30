Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rick Ross Performs 'Trap Trap Trap' with Young Thug and Wale
04-30-2017
.
Rick Ross

(Radio.com) Unfortunately for Rick Ross, his new album Rather You Than Me came out the day before Drake's More Life, so it probably got about 24 hours of attention before it was consumed in the wave of mass-hysteria that accompanies all things Drake.

But now Ross is doing his best to let the world know he wasn't referring to Drake when he called the album Rather You Than Me and he wants some attention, too. Earlier this week he started the crusade by performing the album cut "Trap Trap Trap" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Ross was joined by special guests Young Thug and Wale. Later, Young Thug announced he would release a "singing" record later executive produced by Drake this week. Does that mean he's gonna be singing on it, or will the disc itself have special features, like one of those Hallmark cards that plays music when it's opened? It will be only hours 'til we find out. Watch "Trap Trap Trap" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

