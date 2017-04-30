Sabrina Carpenter Announces Summer Tour

She will be kicking things off on July 6th at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC and will wrapping up the tour on August 27th with a show in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage.

Sabrina had this to say about the trek, 'Ever since I got off the road from my first tour, all I can think about is going back out. Now this time, everything is gonna be bigger, better and very, very unexpected I can't wait to show everyone what we've been working so hard on. I want the live experience to be indelible."

Sabrina Carpenter North American Summer Tour Dates:

07/6 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

07/8 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

07/11 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

07/13 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

07/15 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

07/16 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

07/18 San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

07/19 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

07/21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

07/22 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

07/24 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

07/26 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

07/28 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

07/29 Hot Springs, AR - Timberwood Amphitheater

07/30 Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

08/2 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

08/4 Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach

08/5 Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips CPA

Aug 6. Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

08/8 Nashville, TN- Ryman Auditorium

08/9 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

08/11 West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair

08/12 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

08/13 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theater

08/17 Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

08/19 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

08/20 Boston, MA - House of Blues

08/22 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

08/25 Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater At North Carolina Blumenthal PAC

08/26 Timonium, MD - Maryland State Fair

08/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage