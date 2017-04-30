Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sabrina Carpenter Announces Summer Tour
04-30-2017
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has announced that she will be returning to the road this summer for a two month North America tour that will visit various cities across the U.S. and Canada.

She will be kicking things off on July 6th at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC and will wrapping up the tour on August 27th with a show in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage.

Sabrina had this to say about the trek, 'Ever since I got off the road from my first tour, all I can think about is going back out. Now this time, everything is gonna be bigger, better and very, very unexpected I can't wait to show everyone what we've been working so hard on. I want the live experience to be indelible."

Sabrina Carpenter North American Summer Tour Dates:
07/6 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
07/8 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
07/11 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
07/13 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
07/15 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
07/16 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
07/18 San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
07/19 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
07/21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
07/22 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
07/24 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
07/26 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
07/28 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
07/29 Hot Springs, AR - Timberwood Amphitheater
07/30 Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
08/2 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
08/4 Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach
08/5 Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips CPA
Aug 6. Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
08/8 Nashville, TN- Ryman Auditorium
08/9 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
08/11 West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair
08/12 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
08/13 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theater
08/17 Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
08/19 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
08/20 Boston, MA - House of Blues
08/22 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
08/25 Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater At North Carolina Blumenthal PAC
08/26 Timonium, MD - Maryland State Fair
08/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

