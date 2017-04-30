The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Releases 'King of a One Horse Town' Video

"'The King of a One Horse Town' is anyone who's scared of the outside world," writes Auerbach. "Anyone who's afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That's a feeling any of us can relate to."

The Black Keys' star's new album will be entitled ""Waiting on a Song" and is scheduled to hit stores on June 2nd. Check out the online stream of the new video here.