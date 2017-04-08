Backup Planet Added To Bonnaroo Festival (Week in Review)

Blake Gallant shared his excitement about the new effort, "We have had to overcome a lot as a band to get to this point. It took everything we had both as a band and as people to survive everything that happened, including the terrible wreck when a drunk driver hit our tour van. I think that really comes through in these new songs. So we are beyond excited and very grateful to finally share this album with the world."

The band is promoting the new album with their current The Heavy Planet Tour which is coheadlining trek with them and The Heavy Pets which will be wrapping up on April 30th in New Orleans at Gsa Gsa. Read more - here.