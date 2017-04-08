Beautiful Creatures Release Deluxe Edition Of 'Deuce' Album (Week in Review)

The effort was also resequenced and includes a bonus track called "Get You High" which is the first new song that the group has released since the original album hit stores. The new version is available here.

Bass player Kenny Kweens explained the reason for the deluxe reissue, "Unlike our Warner Bros. debut record, 'Deuce' was NEVER properly released digitally due to all the changes in technology during that particular time period - We are really looking forward to everyone hearing 'Deuce' as it was meant to be sonically in a digital medium". - here.