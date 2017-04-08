Daley And Jill Scott Release 'Until The Pain Is Gone' Video (Week in Review)

The single was released on March 24th and is available at digital retailers and the video can be streamed here. The track comes from Daley's forthcoming full-length studio album which will be entitled "The Spectrum." A Release date was not provided in the announcement.

Daley will be hitting the road with Leela James later this week for The Undeniable Tour which is kicking off in Charlotte, NC on April 6th at the Underground. See the dates - here.