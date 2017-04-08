Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary (Week in Review)

.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Def Leppard celebrated the 25th Anniversary of their 1992 album, "Adrenalize", by releasing a ne video montage featuring clips of all ten tracks on the record.

The group shared the celebration clip this past Friday and tweeted the following message, "On this day in Def Leppard history, 31 March 1992, we released Adrenalize. Crank it up all day!"

Def Leppard will next be seen on a spring tour of North America with Poison and Tesla; the three-month run will open in Manchester, NH on April 8. "We're thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn't play in 2016," says frontman Joe Elliott. "The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There's a great buzz around the band right now and we're loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

