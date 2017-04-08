Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe (Week in Review)

.
Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe was a Top 10 story on Monday: Depeche Mode's new studio album "Spirit" entered album charts at No. 1 in various countries across the world including Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal and Denmark.

The album also made a No. 5 debut on the charts in the U.S. and the U.K. and entered charts in the top 10 in 15 countries, according to an announcement from the veteran band.

"Spirit" was released in various configurations including the standard CD and digital versions featuring 12 tracks and a deluxe edition which was released in s 2 CD format that also included a 28-page booklet and five bonus remixes dubbed the "Jungle Spirit Mixes." Read more - here.

