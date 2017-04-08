|
Iron Maiden Singer Upset With Loss Of Vital Venues For Bands (Week in Review)
.
Iron Maiden Singer Upset With Loss Of Vital Venues For Bands was a Top 10 story on Monday: Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is saddened by the closure of small music venues in the UK over noise complaints from residents that live near them. Dickinson was asked about the shutting down of the Cardiff live music spot Dempseys in a recent interview with WalesOnline and he responded, "Sadly, that seems to be happening in a lot of places. "It's the gentrification of the city centre, the dodgy hangouts which are really cool which kids like. We wouldn't have been able to start out if there hadn't been venues like that. "The good thing is you don't need a lot to have a place where you can have a racket and have people turn up." Bruce then expanded on the impact it will have on musicians, "Small venues are indispensable to bands... always have been and always will be. I think we miss a trick in this country and some countries in Europe do it better in that they protect their social infrastructure. And pubs and small venues are part of that social infrastructure. "Just because something would be worth X a square foot, that is a case of people who know the price of everything and the value of nothing. These [the venues] are vital things and the reason why people come to a city centre is to keep it alive. And it's not just people who want to drink posh lattes, there are other people in the world who have cultural needs and rock and roll is pretty fundamental to people's lives these days." Read the full interview - here.
Dickinson was asked about the shutting down of the Cardiff live music spot Dempseys in a recent interview with WalesOnline and he responded, "Sadly, that seems to be happening in a lot of places.
"It's the gentrification of the city centre, the dodgy hangouts which are really cool which kids like. We wouldn't have been able to start out if there hadn't been venues like that.
"The good thing is you don't need a lot to have a place where you can have a racket and have people turn up." Bruce then expanded on the impact it will have on musicians, "Small venues are indispensable to bands... always have been and always will be. I think we miss a trick in this country and some countries in Europe do it better in that they protect their social infrastructure. And pubs and small venues are part of that social infrastructure.
"Just because something would be worth X a square foot, that is a case of people who know the price of everything and the value of nothing. These [the venues] are vital things and the reason why people come to a city centre is to keep it alive. And it's not just people who want to drink posh lattes, there are other people in the world who have cultural needs and rock and roll is pretty fundamental to people's lives these days." Read the full interview - here.
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61
• Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall
• Yes, Todd Rundgren and ELP Legacy Plot Yestival Tour
• Elton John To Reveal Previously Unreleased Tracks For RSD
• Slash and Friends Headlining The 2017 Beastly Ball
• Black Star Riders Release 'Dancing With The Wrong Girl' Video
• Melvins Announce Double Album and Short Film
• Simple Minds Unplugged DVD and CD Announced
• Prong Announce Zero Days Tour Dates
• Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour
• You Me At Six Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates
• Vallenfyre Announce New Album 'Fear Those Who Fear Him'
• Suicide Commandos Release 'Boogie's Coldest Acre' Video
• Romes Release GoPro Filmed 'Someone' Video
• Monograms Streams New Single 'OK Promises'
• 50 Cent Explains Absence From Chris Brown's Tour
• Rick Ross Sentenced In Kidnapping and Assault Case
• Radiohead Break Out Live Rarity For First Time in 9 Years
• Spice Girls' Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Husband Stephen Belafonte
• Chuck Berry Once Gave Keith Richards A Black Eye
• John Mayer Releases Panda Happy 'Still Feel Like Your Man' Video
• will.i.am Releases 'Fiyah' Music Video
• Gorillaz Giving Fans Chance To Visit Real 'Spirit House'
• Bruce Springsteen $7.5 Million Memorabilia Collection Up For Grabs
• Roger Daltrey Plans To Turn Teenage Cancer Trust Over to Noel Gallagher
• The Shins Releases Cover Of 'Taste of Honey'
• Travis Scott Previews Kendrick Lamar and Quavo Collaborations
• Kesha Claims To Have 74 New Songs She Can't Release
• Drake May Star In British Drama After Purchasing Rights
• Britney Spears Does Risque Performance With Backstreet Boy Howie D
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.