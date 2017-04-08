Mark Slaughter Announces New Solo Album 'Halfway There' (Week in Review)

The Slaughter frontman will be releasing his sophomore solo album on May 26th in North America and Europe under a new deal with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group, preceded by a Japanese release on May 10th.

Ellefson shared the following, "I have been friends with Mark for over 30 years, since he was in Vinnie Vincent Invasion, and there's a lot of shared history. So when we started talking about the idea of putting this record out, yes, it was a great and natural fit. Mark is such a tremendous talent and songwriter, and the scope of that is truly evident on Halfway There. We're extremely proud, and excited, to have been able to partner with him on it, and can't wait for the World to hear it."

Slaughter had this to say about the new effort, "My first solo record (Reflections in a Rear View Mirror) was kinda getting back on the horse, so to speak. I mean doing everything and recording... I'm taking on a lot more tasks as an engineer/producer/ writer on all this… because I'm doing everything. Ultimately at the end of the day, anybody who is a Slaughter fan, will certainly understand that I am a large part of the Slaughter sound and vibe, so obviously if you like that, it's in there. It's just that I take a lot more liberties on the solo side that I probably wouldn't do when it's a group effort." Read more - here.