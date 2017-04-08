The grand opening for the Jackson, MN store will be taking place on April 7th through 9th and will feature appearances from Ellefson as well as That Metal Show's Don Jamieson who will be the cohost on the second day.

Ellefson had this to say, "As the GRAND OPENING draws nearer, it's amazing to see the excitement build and be able to announce some more killer things we have planned for the Grand Opening and beyond!! We have people traveling from all over the country to join us in this celebration of all things COFFEE and METAL, and we're going to show them all a GREAT time!!" Read more - here.