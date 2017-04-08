Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Gear Up For Tour, Release Documentary (Week in Review)

The new film was directed by Andrew Dominik (Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford) and explores the making of their 2016 album "Skeleton Tree". It has been released in standard DVD format, as well as in 2D and 3D Blu-Ray versions. It's available here.

The band will be hitting the road for their North American tour on May 26th when the trek kicks off with a sold out show in Brooklyn at Kings Theater and will be concluding on June 29th in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.

They will then take a few months off before embarking on their European tour which is scheduled to begin on September 24th in Bournemouth, UK at the Bournemouth International Centre. See the dates - here.