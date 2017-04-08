The rocker joins sluggers Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo - and several other Cubs - in the latest in a series of ads for their fake company, Bryzzo, which delivers souvenir baseballs to fans via home runs.

Timed to arrive during MLB's 2017 opening weekend, Vedder tests out some jingles on the pair as they expect business to ramp up following last year's World Series title after a century-long drought.

"ThisSeason on Baseball: The #Bryzzo Souvenir Company is getting bigger and better," tweeted MLB alongside the new video. Stream the ad - here.