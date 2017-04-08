Say Anything and Bayside Cover Each Other Ahead Of Tour (Week in Review)

Anything's Max Bemis take on Bayside's "They're Not Horses, They're Unicorns" can be heard here and Bayside's Anthony Raneri version of Say Anything's "Night's Song" is streaming here.

Both tracks have been released for digital purchase and will also be available on a special 7" split vinyl that the bands will be selling on their upcoming U.S. coheadlining tour. Read more - here.