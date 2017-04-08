|
'The Future Of Real Rock' Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song (Week in Review)
.
'The Future Of Real Rock' Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song was a Top 10 story on Monday: Young up and coming rockers Greta Van Fleet are streaming their new track "Highway Tune". The song comes from their forthcoming EP "Black Smoke Rising". The EP was produced by Al Sutton (Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr.) and Marlon Young (Kid Rock) and is set to be released on April 21st under the band's recently inked deal with Lava/Republic Records. Lava Records president Jason Flom personally signed the deal with the band and shared his exciting about what they have to offer, "Greta Van Fleet is the future of real Rock & Roll. They've got the chops, the swagger and the songs to make their mark as the band of their generation." Bassist Sam Kiszka added, "Our dream is for people to just give our a music a listen. We want to give people a positive experience so they give out good energy themselves. If you're having a bad day, listen to some good music and everything gets better. We want to be part of that." Stream the song - here.
The EP was produced by Al Sutton (Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr.) and Marlon Young (Kid Rock) and is set to be released on April 21st under the band's recently inked deal with Lava/Republic Records.
Lava Records president Jason Flom personally signed the deal with the band and shared his exciting about what they have to offer, "Greta Van Fleet is the future of real Rock & Roll. They've got the chops, the swagger and the songs to make their mark as the band of their generation."
Bassist Sam Kiszka added, "Our dream is for people to just give our a music a listen. We want to give people a positive experience so they give out good energy themselves. If you're having a bad day, listen to some good music and everything gets better. We want to be part of that." Stream the song - here.
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61
• Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall
• Yes, Todd Rundgren and ELP Legacy Plot Yestival Tour
• Elton John To Reveal Previously Unreleased Tracks For RSD
• Slash and Friends Headlining The 2017 Beastly Ball
• Black Star Riders Release 'Dancing With The Wrong Girl' Video
• Melvins Announce Double Album and Short Film
• Simple Minds Unplugged DVD and CD Announced
• Prong Announce Zero Days Tour Dates
• Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour
• You Me At Six Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates
• Vallenfyre Announce New Album 'Fear Those Who Fear Him'
• Suicide Commandos Release 'Boogie's Coldest Acre' Video
• Romes Release GoPro Filmed 'Someone' Video
• Monograms Streams New Single 'OK Promises'
• 50 Cent Explains Absence From Chris Brown's Tour
• Rick Ross Sentenced In Kidnapping and Assault Case
• Radiohead Break Out Live Rarity For First Time in 9 Years
• Spice Girls' Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Husband Stephen Belafonte
• Chuck Berry Once Gave Keith Richards A Black Eye
• John Mayer Releases Panda Happy 'Still Feel Like Your Man' Video
• will.i.am Releases 'Fiyah' Music Video
• Gorillaz Giving Fans Chance To Visit Real 'Spirit House'
• Bruce Springsteen $7.5 Million Memorabilia Collection Up For Grabs
• Roger Daltrey Plans To Turn Teenage Cancer Trust Over to Noel Gallagher
• The Shins Releases Cover Of 'Taste of Honey'
• Travis Scott Previews Kendrick Lamar and Quavo Collaborations
• Kesha Claims To Have 74 New Songs She Can't Release
• Drake May Star In British Drama After Purchasing Rights
• Britney Spears Does Risque Performance With Backstreet Boy Howie D
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.