|
The Kooks Stream New Song and Announce Hits Album (Week in Review)
.
The Kooks Stream New Song and Announce Hits Album was a Top 10 story on Monday: The Kooks are streaming a brand new track called "Be Who You Are". The song is one of two brand new tracks included on the group's forthcoming greatest hits album. The new album will be entitled "The Best Of...So Far" and is set to hit stores on May 19th in both standard and deluxe editions digitally and on CD, as well as a 2LP vinyl version. Fans can stream the new track "Be Who You Are" here and it is also available as an instant track for those that preorder the new collection. Frontman Luke Pritchard had this to say about the new retrospective, "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon." Read more - here.
The new album will be entitled "The Best Of...So Far" and is set to hit stores on May 19th in both standard and deluxe editions digitally and on CD, as well as a 2LP vinyl version. Fans can stream the new track "Be Who You Are" here and it is also available as an instant track for those that preorder the new collection.
Frontman Luke Pritchard had this to say about the new retrospective, "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon." Read more - here.
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61
• Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall
• Yes, Todd Rundgren and ELP Legacy Plot Yestival Tour
• Elton John To Reveal Previously Unreleased Tracks For RSD
• Slash and Friends Headlining The 2017 Beastly Ball
• Black Star Riders Release 'Dancing With The Wrong Girl' Video
• Melvins Announce Double Album and Short Film
• Simple Minds Unplugged DVD and CD Announced
• Prong Announce Zero Days Tour Dates
• Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour
• You Me At Six Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates
• Vallenfyre Announce New Album 'Fear Those Who Fear Him'
• Suicide Commandos Release 'Boogie's Coldest Acre' Video
• Romes Release GoPro Filmed 'Someone' Video
• Monograms Streams New Single 'OK Promises'
• 50 Cent Explains Absence From Chris Brown's Tour
• Rick Ross Sentenced In Kidnapping and Assault Case
• Radiohead Break Out Live Rarity For First Time in 9 Years
• Spice Girls' Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Husband Stephen Belafonte
• Chuck Berry Once Gave Keith Richards A Black Eye
• John Mayer Releases Panda Happy 'Still Feel Like Your Man' Video
• will.i.am Releases 'Fiyah' Music Video
• Gorillaz Giving Fans Chance To Visit Real 'Spirit House'
• Bruce Springsteen $7.5 Million Memorabilia Collection Up For Grabs
• Roger Daltrey Plans To Turn Teenage Cancer Trust Over to Noel Gallagher
• The Shins Releases Cover Of 'Taste of Honey'
• Travis Scott Previews Kendrick Lamar and Quavo Collaborations
• Kesha Claims To Have 74 New Songs She Can't Release
• Drake May Star In British Drama After Purchasing Rights
• Britney Spears Does Risque Performance With Backstreet Boy Howie D
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.