The Kooks Stream New Song and Announce Hits Album (Week in Review)

The new album will be entitled "The Best Of...So Far" and is set to hit stores on May 19th in both standard and deluxe editions digitally and on CD, as well as a 2LP vinyl version. Fans can stream the new track "Be Who You Are" here and it is also available as an instant track for those that preorder the new collection.

Frontman Luke Pritchard had this to say about the new retrospective, "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon." Read more - here.