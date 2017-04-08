Trace Adkins, Little Big Town On Latest Episode Of The Pickup (Week in Review)

The Kentucky Headhunters released a music video featuring vintage footage in support of "God Loves a Rolling Stone." The song is their first single off of the latest album, On Safari. "It's more than just a music video, it's a film for all humanity," said Headhunters' Richard Young of the release.

Country icon T.G. Sheppard has a packed tour schedule in 2017. Fans can catch him across the country for his "Party Time" tour. The first artist to ever have a year long residency at famed Nashville music venue The Ryman Auditorium, Little Big Town, began their residency. If fans missed their first chance to see the band in March, they will be there again in May, July, September and November. Tickets are selling quick, so get them now!

RFD-TV has long been one of the nation's top sources of country music and rural news thanks to it's location on Music Row in Nashville. With the addition of The Pickup, viewers will be brought the most important stories in country music from both traditional and today's artists.

The Pickup-and-coming artist this episode is the one and only Michael Tyler who is celebrating the release of his debut album, 317. "I didn't want a debut self-titled album, so 317 has always been an important number to me," said Tyler. Hear from him on why it's so special in this episode, as well as a special Grand Ole Opry performance of "They Can't See."

Trace Adkins has finally released new music! The album is called Watered Down and can be purchased now. We've got an inside scoop on the record from the man himself, as well as some clips from a recently released music video.

The Grand Ole Opry has inducted their newest members. Dailey & Vincent were inducted by fellow members Jeannie Seely and Old Crow Medicine Show. The duo told The Pickup about their reaction to the initial invite to become a member of country music's longest running radio show and talked about their new album Patriots & Poets. Check out the episode - here.

