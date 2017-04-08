Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Track Goes Online (Week in Review)

The guitar track is being streamed by the Van Halen News Desk who report that only a snippet of the song has been heard in the past as part of the 1984 movie The Wild Life in a scene showing someone bowling a strike at a bowling alley.

The famed guitarist scored the movie and VHND says that they will be releasing most of the music that Eddie recorded for the film in the coming weeks via their Van Halen Vault YouTube channel.

The upcoming tracks they say will be in the form of full raw tracks that he recorded for the movie before they were edited down into the film's score. Check out "Strike" - here.