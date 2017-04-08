At The Drive In Release 'Hostage Stamps' Video (Week in Review)

the third single from the highly anticipated new album , out May 5th on Rise Records. Listen now: iTunes / Spotify

Cedric Bixler-Zavala had this to say about the new song and third single from the upcoming album, saying it is "like walking through the hallway in some war-torn ghetto and reading the writing on the wall. When you hear things like, 'Raise your nithing pole,' I don't think anyone will know what that is right away, but when you look it up, it's this curse.

"We are going to be victorious. Here's the f***ing head on the stake in front of our army. We're coming back. It's reading the writing on the wall. It's going and keeping your ear to the ground and listening to the heartbeat of young people."

Watch the new stop motion clip, which was directed by Rob Shaw and Damon Locks, - here.