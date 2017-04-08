Brian May and Kerry Ellis Release 'Roll With You' Video (Week in Review)

Classic Rock spoke with the Queen legend about the new song. He told them, "Roll With You is a song we already staged on our last tour. I had the idea for the track as a kind of figurative biography of Kerry, built around her favorite sayings and attitudes. I wanted to give her something to sing which embodied her philosophy and the fun she has with life.

"She liked it, and we worked on it together to complete the track as a kind of anthem. At that point, the working title for the album was Anthems II - but when Sony snapped us up, we felt like it was a new beginning, not just another chapter.

"Fitting, because by the time this album was finished, we realized we'd evolved a long way from the Anthems album. The sessions in the studio that led us to this point were truly Golden Days, so there was the title, staring us in the face!" Read more and watch the video - here.