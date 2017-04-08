Brother Ali Release 'Own Light' Music Video (Week in Review)

The new video was written and directed by Dave Wilson and is billed as delivering "a powerful narrative about the beauty that surrounds us every day amidst the struggles that divide us and simultaneously bring us together." Watch it here.

The new studio album is set to be released on May 5th and Brother Ali will be hitting the road to promote it with a North American tour that kicks off on May 2nd in Omaha, NE at the Waiting Room. See the dates - here.