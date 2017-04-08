Crypt Release 'Death Makes A Holiday' Video (Week in Review)

Guitarist Andre Noel had this to say about the song and video, "The dark reality of major events that took place in the past usually don't show up in your textbooks. Death is so prevalent in history and we have been really intrigued by those events so we decided to write about them. F*** writing about ex-girlfriends and sad sh*t. We just feel like that's played out.

"This song and video are about the last public execution in the United States. It was such a major event, people traveled hundreds of miles to witness someone's life end. I feel like if that had happened today it would be much different. We just want to show how times have changed in comparison to everything you consume on your phone and tv. - - here.