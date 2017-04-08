Gaslight Anthem, I Am The Avalanche Offshoot Announce Release (Week in Review)

The group features Alex Rosamilia of The Gaslight Anthem and Corey Perez of Bottomfeeder, I Am The Avalanche and Let Me Run fame and the new vinyl release will be comprised of the material from the group's two new digital EPs which are available here.

Rosamilia explains how the new group came together, "I had written and demoed a couple of songs myself but I didn't want it to be a solo-focused project that was called 'Alex Rosamilia'

"I asked Corey [Perez] if he would want to join me because we have similar tastes on a lot of things even outside of music so I knew there would be no confusion as to the direction or aesthetic of this project." Read more - here.