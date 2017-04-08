Hans Zimmer Announces North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The new run of dates are scheduled to begin on July 13th in Dallas, TX at the Verizon Theater and will be wrapping up on August 12th in San Diego, CA at the Viejas Arena.

Zimmer had this to say, "Performing a concert series like this is something that I have always wanted to do, and I am thrilled to tour all across the US this summer.

"I am very excited to get some of my very talented friends together and give our audiences an experience unlike any concert they have ever been to before."

Prior to the summer outing, Hans has a packed spring with an appearance at this year's Coachella, a handful of U.S. dates followed by tours of Australia/ New Zealand and Europe. See the dates - here.