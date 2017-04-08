"Don't Love Me" was written by Janine with multi-Grammy award winning producer and songwriter Krucial Keys (Alicia Keys, Keyshia Cole) and Jenna Andrews (The Band Perry). Janine also co-produced the single with 4E (G-Eazy), who she produced her upcoming album with.

She had this to say about the song, "Janine keeps it 100 on her latest offering." "Don't Love Me" is the first single from her debut album expected later this year. Watch the video - here.

