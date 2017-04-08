Joe Bonamassa Announces Massive North American Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to kick off with a three night stand at New York City's Beacon Theatre on September 20th, 21st and 23rd and will wrap up on December 9th in Biloxi, MS at the IP Casino.

Bonamassa will be backed on the trek by drummer Anton Fig (David Letterman, Ace Frehley), bassist Michael Rhodes (Faith Hill, Randy Travis), piano/organist Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble), trumpeter Lee Thornburg (Tower Of Power), and saxophonist Paulie Cerra. See the dates - here.