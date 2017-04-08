Kik Tracee Releasing Rarities Collection This Summer (Week in Review)

Frontman Stephen Shareaux explained the reasoning behind the release from the defunct band, "After all these years. Why a Kik Tracee release now? The timing just felt right.

"We've been sitting on these songs for what, 25 years now? Kinda pulled them out recently, and listened to the stuff, and thought.. You know.. Let's package this stuff and put it out there for the diehard fans to relive the glory days, if you will. Or just get their Kik Tracee on, man." Read more - here.