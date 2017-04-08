Lamb Of God Announce Summer Headline Dates (Week in Review)

The four headline dates will feature support from Behemoth and include shows in Grand Rapids on July 17th, Montreal on the 24th, St Louis on the 31st and Salt Lake City on August 18th.

The Slayer tour is scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Bemidji, MN at the Sanford Center and will be concluding on August 20th at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ. See the dates - here.