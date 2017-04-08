Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History (Week in Review)

Lambert faced stiff competition from other top selling stars like Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris. Miranda said the following during her acceptance speech "I'm just glad to see females kicking ass these days. I'm so proud to be part of that."

Miranda also made history with her fifth consecutive nomination in the ACM Album of the Year Category and this year took home the award for her double album "The Weight Of Wings".

Now with the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards behind her, Lambert is gearing up to launch for a busy year of touring. See the upcoming dates - here.