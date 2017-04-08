Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul Childers Releases 'Music Pulls You Through' Video (Week in Review)

.
Paul Childers

Paul Childers Releases 'Music Pulls You Through' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Nashville based troubadour Paul Childers has released a new music video for his latest single "Music Pulls You Through," which is a track from his forthcoming album.

He had this to say about the new clip, "Music does pull me through the ups and downs of life. The fans have been so supportive that I decided to bring a lot of them in and just have a party at the studio, which is what you see in the video."

That fan support came in the form of an impressive CrowdFunding campaign for his new album "Naked Poerty" which exceeded 240% of the funding goal and allowed Childers to make the new music video.

The album is set to be released on April 28th. Watch the new "Music Pulls You Through" video - here.

