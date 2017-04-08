RaeLynn Debuts At No. 1 On Country Album Chart (Week in Review)

The former contestant on The Voice shared her excitement about the big debut, "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. Having a single that's in the Top 30 and a #1 debut record is a dream come true. I feel overwhelmingly grateful and honored to be included in the company of the handful of other women who have debuted at #1 with their first record.

"The fans who I've met over the past five years really showed up for this record. So I share this #1 with all of them and my team and country radio. It's for all of us. Real music that connects is always gonna win!"

The rising country music star will be launching her very first headlining trek dubbed the RaVe TOUR, on April 20th in Columbus, OH at The Bluestone. See the dates - here.