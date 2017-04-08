Swans Stream Track From 'The Great Annihilator' Reissue (Week in Review)



Swans have released a stream of the track "Mind/Body/Light/Sound". The song is one of the tracks from the forthcoming remastered edition of their ninth studio album, The Great Annihilator. The new reissue is set to be released on May 5th and the track can be streamed here. We were sent the following details about the new release:The Great Annihilator, originally released in 1995, will be re-released on double vinyl - the album's first release on vinyl for decades - and as a 2CD set. Both the vinyl (in the form of a download code) and CD will feature Drainland, Michael Gira's debut solo album recorded at the same time as The Great Annihilator.



The album was entirely remastered by Doug Henderson, but only after Bill Rieflin ("honorary Swan forever") recently tracked down DATs and cassettes containing unmastered mixes from the sessions. Michael Gira describes the discovery as "a revelation of great sonic effect". Talking about the recording, Gira said "I lived in a tent in a mosquito infested studio right next to Cabrini Green in Chicago for what (?) something like 3 months, rarely leaving. Band members and Jarboe and Bill Rieflin etc came and went, and somehow we crafted this thing into what it became." Read more - here.