Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is set to begin on July 23rd at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Co and will be running until September 10th where it will be finishing up in San Francisco, CA at The Masonic.

Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman shared his exciting about the upcoming dates, "We are amped to announce that we are going on tour with Lifehouse for the first time ever. We're calling it the Looking for Summer Tour and we can't wait to sing these songs with you." See the dates - here.