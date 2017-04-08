|
Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You' (Week in Review)
.
Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Thomas Rhett celebrated his big wins at the CMA Awards on Sunday night be releasing his brand new single "Craving You" which features a guest appearance from Maren Morris. Rhett had this to say about the new song, "I'm so incredibly proud of 'Craving You.' It transports me right back to the eighties. There's that Phil Collins-sounding drum, the stuttered bass notes. I'm a huge lover of the music from that genre and I think this song taps right into that vibe. And my fans know that I thrive on being unpredictable." He also explained how rising star Maren Morris became involved, "Every song is written for a reason, but it felt like this one was meant for me. I remember texting Maren and asking if she would sing on the song. She came over and just blew me away. I was amazed at how much her voice fit the song. Having a woman on the song made it twice as craving - a guy and a girl, obsessed with each other. I think that's relatable." Rhett and Morris took the stage at the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on Sunday night to perform the new track. Rhett walked away a big winner that evening, taking home awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Die A Happy Man." Stream the new song - here.
